COOK – Hatte

Jan. 23, 1925 - Oct. 14, 2019

Hattie Cook passed away at the Broadview Centennial Lodge on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the age of 94 years.

Hattie was born on the farm in the Landsdowne area on Jan. 23, 1925. She was the first of five children of Charles and May Cross.

Growing up, Hattie was an outside person largely being her father’s helper. She did all sorts of farm work, like raking hay and was proficient in working with horses. In about 1941, the Crosses built a new barn and, as customary, put on 1 or 2 barns dances after its completion. Harvey Cook was an attendee at the dances; the spark had ignited. After that he continued to show up at the Cross farm on Sunday afternoons coming with a horse and buggy and bringing chocolates. Shortly after, Harvey enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Western

Canada. Hattie would take the horses to retrieve the mail at the Landsdowne corner, as Harvey faithfully would write to her.

Harvey and Hattie were married on Nov. 14, 1945. The first year was spent farming with horses. In 1947, they moved south of Windhorst, and in 1949, moved back to the Golden Plain area where they farmed till 1987. Hattie always retained her love and passion for horses. Hattie worked hard on the farm. Along with her husband, they would milk up to 30 cows, raise up to 100 pigs and they grain farmed. Harvey often told people he had total confidence in Hattie’s ability to do the chores in the yard when he had to work in the field. Hattie had a large garden and “acres” of flowers. In 1987, Harvey and Hattie moved to Whitewood where Hattie continued to grow a garden and an abundance of flowers. She took great joy in preparing savoury meals and did fantastic baking that never lasted long. The grandchildren viewed Grandma’s rhubarb pie as famous and is yet to be surpassed. Both Harvey and Hattie enjoyed their music and Hattie would often sing as she worked around the kitchen. They enjoyed attending old-time dances. Harvey and Hattie were able to spend 19 winters in Texas enjoying the sun and spending time with friends.

Hattie was predeceased by her husband, Harvey, in 2015 and by her son, Brian, in 2017; sister, Mildred Sproat; in-laws: Enos Sproat, Eileen Cross, Ellen Gair and Arthur and Bernice Cook. She is survived by her children, Roger (Darlene) Cook, Orville Cook, daughter-in-law, Kim Cook and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Neill (Shauna) Cook and their children Reece and Emily; Daniel (Selena) Cook and their daughters Addison, Brooklyn and Caitlyn; Raylene (John) Hagan; Jeff (Rhonda) Cook and their children Samantha, Zoey and Jake; Jason Cook and his children Brady, Shayda, Jaxon, Creston and Adelaide; Jasmine Cook (Kyle Rosenau) and their children Ryker and Kamry; Cory (Darla) Cook and their children Mitchel and Brianna; Clayton (Mona) Cook and their children Zack, Austin and Samantha; Tammy (Chris) Picard and their children Nicholas, Abagail, Elizabeth and William. She is also survived by her siblings Murray Cross, Lane (Jeanette) Cross and Elsie (Alvin) Schaefer; in-laws Bill Gair, Louise (Henry) Klippenstein.

It is with debt of gratitude that we thank Broadview Centennial Lodge for their exceptional kind and compassionate care given to Hattie during these last 4 years.

Hattie’s funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Whitewood Evangelical Missionary Church with Pastors Joseph Steeves and Samuel Jung officiating. The musician, Linda Beutler, led in the hymns, “The Old Rugged Cross”, “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art”. Scripture was read by Raylene Hagan and Daniel Cook, the eulogy was given by Neill Cook, tributes were presented by Donna Cross, on behalf of Lane Cross, and by Clayton Cook. A poem, “A Limb Fallen”, was read by Kim Cook, and Faith King-Bachman sang a song of celebration, “How Beautiful Heaven Must Be”. Interment took place in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Moosomin, with Hattie’s grandchildren acting as pallbearers.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.