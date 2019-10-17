BRADLEY – Evelyn

Dec. 9, 1909 - Oct. 4, 2019

Evelyn Bradley passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at the Broadview Centennial Lodge.

Evelyn Maria Gamble was born on Dec. 9, 1909 in the Grenfell area. She was the eldest child of Harold and Lucy Gamble. Evelyn attended school at Duck’s Point and Oakshela and following this her working career included farm help, housekeeper, cook, store clerk and working at the YWCA and a government nursing home.

On Oct. 15, 1949, Evelyn married Wilbert Bradley and they began their married life on the farm. Evelyn enjoyed many winters in Hawaii and summers at the cottage at Bird’s Point. At the age of 80, she took up ballroom dancing. Evelyn lived an independent life to the age of 107 when she became a resident of Broadview Centennial Lodge.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Wilbert; parents,

Harold and Lucy Gamble; sister, Frances (Alvin) Nordquist; brothers, Doug (Sheila) Gamble, Milton Gamble, Ted (Kay) Gamble, Stanley Gamble, George (Marguerite) Gamble; and sister-in-law, Helen Gamble.

Evelyn is survived by her brother, Leonard Gamble; sister-in-law, Amie Gamble; nieces and nephews.

Sincere appreciation is extended to the staff of the Broadview Centennial Lodge for their compassion and care.

Arrangements in care of Tubman Cremation and Funeral Services.