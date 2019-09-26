JOHNSON – Gordon J.R.

Nov. 15, 1936 - Sept. 1, 2019

Gordon J. R. Johnson was born Nov. 15, 1936, in the McKay district near Whitewood, SK, to Dick and Opal Johnson. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Broadview Union Hospital after a brief illness. Gord attended school in the McKay district. He moved into Whitewood as a young man, where he met Irene Stevenson. They were married on May 2, 1959. Gord worked for Whitewood Agencies for many years, selling insurance and real estate. When the Demofskys sold the business, he continued his career with Andrew Agencies until he retired. Gord was an active member of the community and made many friends. All will remember him for his quick wit and sense of humor. He played hockey with the Whitewood Orioles, then spent several years on the executive. He was a familiar face at the hockey rink as a coach and a fan. Gord joined the Whitewood Fire Department in May of 1959 and became chief in 1968. He was chief until he retired on Dec.31, 2012, a career that spanned almost 54 years!! Gord enjoyed his animals, from horses to dogs. He also liked a good game of horseshoes. Gord loved to spend time with his family and friends and all the pets. He was an avid gardener and made some of the best pickles and pickled beets!! He enjoyed spending time in the garden and making his yard picture-perfect. Gord was predeceased by his parents, Dick and Opal Johnson; his wife, Irene; brothers Ross and Billy; and sister Pat Daniel. He leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Laurie Johnson of Whitewood, SK, and Rob Johnson of Wellington, NZ; brother-in-law Wes (Olga) Stevenson of Saskatoon, SK; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends and coffee row buddies. Gord’s funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Whitewood Legion Community Hall with Heather McEwen presiding. Bonnie Velestuk led the congregation in singing

the hymns, “Make Me a Channel of Your Peace”, “Just As I Am” and “Amazing Grace”. Tara Johnston Newell and Mitchell Johnston presented the eulogy, and tributes to Gord were presented by Fire Commissioner Dwayne McKay, Whitewood Fire Chief Bernard Brule, President of the Saskatchewan Association of Fire Chiefs Kevin Eskra and Grenfell Fire Chief Dwayne Stone, representing the Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association. The urn and the family were piped out of the hall to “Amazing Grace” by Fern Katzberg through an honour guard made up of members of the Whitewood Fire Department, Saskatchewan Association of Fire Chiefs and Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association to pay tribute to Gord’s 53 years of service to the fire department. Interment took place in the Whitewood Cemetery with Tony Brule acting as urn bearer.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Broadview Hospital for the wonderful care he received.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood.