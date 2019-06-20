PUFFALT – Magnus

It is with great sadness that the family of Magnus Puffalt announces his passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the Wolseley Memorial Hospital at the age of 90 years.

The memorial service was held in the Grenfell Apostolic Church, Grenfell, Sask. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Wicks officiating. Interment followed in the Grenfell Cemetery.

Magnus was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Elizabeth Puffalt; sisters, Elma Markwart and Helen Rithaler; and his brothers, William, Herbert, Helmund and Edwin Puffalt.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alvina; children, Reg (Judy) Puffalt, Bob (Lenette) Puffalt, Sandra Wruck and Teena (Wayne) LaRonge; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Wilfred (Shirley Jeanne); sisters-in-law, Martha Puffalt and Peggy Leah Puffalt; and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank the staff at the Wolseley Memorial Hospital for all of the special care they provided to dad in the last 3.5 months. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, 1738 Quebec Avenue, Unit 26, Saskatoon, Sask., S7K 1V9 (www.heartandstroke.ca). Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com