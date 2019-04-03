April 7 Proclaimed Green Shirt Day In Saskatchewan

Day Honours Humboldt Broncos’ Logan Boulet; Work Begins on Donor Registry

The Government of Saskatchewan is encouraging people across the province to honour Logan Boulet’s legacy (#LoganBouletEffect) by wearing a green shirt on Sunday, April 7.

Green Shirt Day was created by the Boulet family and will be recognized across Canada, with the hopes of inspiring people to fully consider organ and tissue donation and to discuss the issue with their family members. Sunday will be the first anniversary of Boulet’s passing, following the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash. He had shared his wishes with family prior to the accident, and his life-giving donation saved six lives.

Schools and workplaces are being encouraged to have staff and students also wear green on Monday, April 8 in recognition. To improve Saskatchewan’s organ and tissue donation rates and save lives, the government announced additional dollars in this year’s budget for organ donation and transplant efforts by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the development of the registry.

“We are grateful the Boulet family has shared Logan’s inspiring story, sparking a national conversation about the importance of organ donation,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said. “In the 2019-20 budget, our government announced funding to launch an organ and tissue donation registry, which we hope will encourage Saskatchewan residents to register their intent to donate.”

“We encourage Saskatchewan residents to discuss their organ donation wishes with their loved ones,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Executive Director of Tertiary Programs Lori Garchinski said. “Having to consider organ donation for the first time in a hospital room can be overwhelming and stressful. Logan’s conversation ahead of time allowed an amazing gift to be provided at an extremely difficult time because his parents understood his wishes.”

“It’s inspiring to see momentum building in Saskatchewan for organ and tissue donations and transplants,” kidney donor Chris Willenborg said. “I would encourage everyone to think of the profound effect you can have on other families and make the decision to be a donor. You can give someone their life back.”