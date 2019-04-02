Estevan man charged in internet child exploitation

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged man from Estevan, Saskatchewan with child pornography offences in relation to two complaints in December involving the same user sharing child pornography through a popular social media application.

Brian Christopher Leibel, age 30, has been charged with the following:

Possession of child pornography – Sec. 163.1(4) CC

Accessing child Pornography – Sec. 163.1(4.1) CC

Makes available child pornography – Sec. 163.1(3) CC

On February 14, 2019, members of the Saskatchewan ICE Unit and Estevan Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence in Estevan and found child pornography. A cellular phone and other computer devices were seized which will be subject to further forensic analysis. Christopher Leibel was arrested at the residence, charged and later released on numerous conditions for a future court appearance.

On April 1, 2019, Christopher Leibel appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Estevan. He was released on numerous conditions and is scheduled to reappear on May 6 at 9:30 a.m.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.