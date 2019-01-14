Phone lines down in Saskatchewan

UPDATE: Sasktel reports that long distance has been restored after a province-wide outage this morning.

ORIGINAL POST: Please be advised that landline phones in the province are not working for long distance and toll free numbers from landlines or cell phones. SaskTel is working to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

Cell phones are not affected and 911 is still working for emergency calls.

If you require police assistance for a non-emergency situation, please call your local RCMP Detachment (find the phone number here: http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/detach/en/find/SK) or wait until 306-310-RCMP is operational.