Melville RCMP request help with break and enter

RCMP Melville Detachment is requesting the public's assistance locating the person(s) that are responsible for a break and enter into a truck that occurred at 4th Ave SW, Ituna. A Black GMC Sierra Pick up truck was parked in the driveway of the residence from the times of 10:00 PM on December 28, 2018 to 12:15 PM on December 29, 2018. When the owner of the truck returned to the vehicle it had been broken into and a firearm was stolen from within. A second truck was parked on the street next to the driveway. It was entered and searched through.

Police are asking the public to be mindful of suspicious activity, and gather as much information possible concerning irregular person(s) or vehicles.

If you have information regarding this or any other crime, please contact Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700 or if you have information and you wish to remain anonymous in your reporting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip via their website: http://saskcrimestoppers.com/ or text in a tip: TIP206 + your tip to CRIMES (274637).