One dead in collision near PCS Rocanville

Moosomin RCMP detachment responded to a two vehicle collision early this morning on Highway 600 four miles North East of Rocanville, SK. Evidence at the scene suggests that a west bound pickup lost control and entered the east bound lane colliding with another pick up truck heading east. The 36 year old male driver of the west bound pickup, from Rocanville, SK, was pronounced deceased on scene. The 46 year old male of the second pick up truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Moosomin Hospital for treatment. There is no indication that alcohol was a factor in this collision. Road conditions at the time of the collision were slippery and ice covered.