White Bear man arrested for driving high; stolen gun found

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10th, Carlyle RCMP responded to a complaint of a possible drug-impaired driver. The vehicle was stopped in the Arcola, Saskatchewan area and the adult male driver and lone occupant was tested by a qualified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) RCMP member.

The test supported an impaired driving charge and a subsequent search of the vehicle obtained an illegally altered firearm believed to have been stolen.

41-year-old Lindsay Cote of White Bear First Nation is charged with a number of offences, including:

Impaired Driving - Section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Drive while Prohibited - Section 259(4)of the Criminal Code

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm - Section 86(1)of the Criminal Code

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle - 91(1) of the Criminal Code

Defacing a Serial # on a firearm - 108(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Possessing a firearm while Prohibited from doing so - 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code

Breach of Probation (X2) - 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Cote will appear in court in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday, October 15, 2018.