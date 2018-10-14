One dead, two injured in Hwy 47 collision

At approximately 3:05 pm on October 13th, 2018 the Yorkton Rural RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on highway #47 approximately 6 km's north of Willowbrook, Saskatchewan.

Upon arrival at the scene, one male (driver and lone occupant of an SUV) was located deceased. The male driver of the truck was transported via ambulance to Yorkton Hospital with undetermined injuries. A second male in the truck was transported to the Melville Hospital with undetermined injuries and a third male in the truck was transported via STARS to hospital in Regina with unknown injuries.

Initial investigation has revealed that the SUV and truck collided in the northbound lane of Highway #47.

Highway #47 was blocked and motorists were asked to utilize gravel roads in the area while an RCMP collision reconstructionist assisted in the investigation. Highway #47 was re-opened shortly before 10 pm.