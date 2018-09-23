Large scale marihuana grow-operation investigation leads to over 7,000 illegal plants seized

Blaine Lake RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, with assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed three Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrants yesterday: two in the Marcelin area, and one in Saskatoon. These warrants follow an extensive investigation into a large-scale illegal marihuana grow-operation at a rural property south of Marcelin, Saskatchewan.

A search warrant was executed at the rural property near Marcelin. Three individuals were arrested in the execution of this warrant and over 7,000 marihuana plants were seized from this rural location.

A second search warrant was executed by the Emergency Response Team in the community of Marcelin. Various bank and phone records, a cell phone, and a laptop were seized.

A third warrant was executed at a residence on Perehudoff Crescent, in Saskatoon. Members from RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime and Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) conducted a search.

This investigation is ongoing.