Home Yorkton This Week York This Week PDF Edition Yorkton this Week – October 30, 2026 Yorkton this Week – October 30, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - October 29, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Yorkton this Week – Oct. 23, 2026 Provincial News Mayor set to run in upcoming federal by-election for Liberals Calvin Daniels - October 29, 2026 Aaron Kienle, who has sat as Yorkton Mayor since 2024, is looking at higher office. Kienle has told Yorkton This Week that he will be... Whitewood rider captures silver medal at Royal West October 29, 2026 Melville Advance – October 30, 2026 October 29, 2026 MCS SADD named most active chapter October 29, 2026 Special Sections 2026 Grad Edition June 20, 2026