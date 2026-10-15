Saskatchewan RCMP will not publicly release toxicology results from the fatal highway collision involving Saskatchewan Roughriders player Jayden Dalke, despite completing their investigation into the July 18 crash that claimed two lives.

In an update issued Oct. 15, RCMP confirmed their collision reconstruction investigation is complete, but said toxicology findings are considered personal health information and will not be disclosed.

“Results from toxicology analysis are considered personal health information, and the Coroners Service has advised RCMP they will not be releasing this information publicly,” RCMP stated in the release.

The collision killed 30-year-old Dalke, a Roughriders linebacker from Leduc, Alta., and 22-year-old Bhishma Rajyaguru of Regina.

Police confirmed their investigation supports the initial findings that the silver SUV was travelling northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 11 between Regina and Lumsden when it collided with a black SUV.

“The silver SUV was travelling northbound in the southbound lane when the collision occurred,” RCMP stated.

Investigators also confirmed alcohol and cannabis were found inside the silver SUV, while neither substance was located in the black SUV.

“Officers located alcohol and cannabis in the silver SUV,” the release stated. “No alcohol or cannabis was located in the black SUV.”

However, the presence of alcohol and cannabis in a vehicle does not establish whether the driver had consumed either substance or was impaired at the time of the collision.

The RCMP said the decision to limit further disclosure follows extensive consultation with investigators, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the families involved and senior RCMP management.

“Further information disclosure will be limited as there will be no court process,” the release stated.

RCMP also consulted its Information Management team, which advised that personal information related to the investigation would not be released through a request under the Access to Information Act.

The collision occurred July 18 on Highway 11 between Regina and Lumsden. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and died at the scene.

During the initial investigation, RCMP reported that police had received a complaint from a Lumsden business about a silver SUV leaving without paying for fuel approximately half an hour before the collision.

Investigators subsequently determined it was the same vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

At the time, RCMP said they had received no reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way or driving erratically before the collision.

Dalke was a member of the Roughriders’ 2025 Grey Cup championship team. Selected by Saskatchewan in the sixth round of the 2022 CFL Draft, he appeared in 68 regular-season games during his career.

His death prompted tributes from teammates, coaches and fans across the province.

Rajyaguru, who came to Canada from India in 2022, was remembered by friends as a talented musician and caring member of the community. A fundraising campaign was established following his death to help return his remains to India and support his family.

In its latest statement, RCMP acknowledged the continued public and media interest in the collision while emphasizing that investigators cannot establish every detail of what happened.

“Investigators will never have the opportunity to speak with either vehicle occupant to find out what happened on July 18,” RCMP stated.

“Please remember there are humans associated to all police investigations – the victims, deceased persons, witnesses and first responders – be kind in your conversations, including online.”

RCMP said journalists and members of the public seeking reconstruction reports can submit requests under the Access to Information Act, although disclosure decisio