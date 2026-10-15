Home Fort Times Fort Times PDF Edition Fort Qu’Appelle Times – October 16, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – October 16, 2026 By Grasslands News Group - October 15, 2026 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fort Qu’Appelle Times – October 9, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – October 2, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – September 25, 2026 Provincial News Kahkewistahâw celebrates opening of $28M facility Sarah Pacio - October 16, 2026 It was a day of celebration as Kahkewistahâw First Nation gathered with project partners and special guests on Oct. 8 to mark the completion... RCMP won’t release toxicology results in fatal Roughrider collision October 15, 2026 Fort Qu’Appelle Times – October 16, 2026 October 15, 2026 Melville Advance – October 16, 2026 October 15, 2026 Kipling students help hospital plan for emergencies October 16, 2026 Special Sections 2026 Grad Edition June 20, 2026