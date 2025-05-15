Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Mock accident sends powerful message to students
P.A.R.T.Y. program simulates the dangers of drinking and driving A powerful and emotional experience unfolded Tuesday in Melville as Grade 10 students from Melville Comprehensive School participated in the P.A.R.T.Y. (Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth) program, hosted by the City of Melville and Central East EMS. At the heart of the program was […]
