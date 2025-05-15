Harrowing rescue - Melville Fire Department and Central East EMS rescue one of the actors from a turned over car during the P.A.R.T.Y. program simulation on May 13, 2025. Grade 10 students watched as the victim was boarded and taken to the ambulance to be taken to the hospital. (Jacob Miller/Grasslands News)

P.A.R.T.Y. program simulates the dangers of drinking and driving A powerful and emotional experience unfolded Tuesday in Melville as Grade 10 students from Melville Comprehensive School participated in the P.A.R.T.Y. (Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth) program, hosted by the City of Melville and Central East EMS. At the heart of the program was […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

