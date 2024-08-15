Home Melville Advance Melville Advance PDF Edition Melville Advance – August 16, 2024 Melville Advance – August 16, 2024 By Grasslands News Group - August 15, 2024 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Advance – August 9, 2024 Melville Advance – July 19, 2024 Melville Advance – July 12, 2024 Provincial News Youth charged in shooting death of 18-year-old girl in Wolseley RCMP - August 19, 2024 On August 18, 2024 at approximately 4 a.m., Indian Head RCMP received a report of a shooting at a residence in Wolseley, SK. Officers immediately... Melville RCMP investigating pedestrian accident involving child August 13, 2024 RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police June 5, 2024 Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023