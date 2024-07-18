Wait times are set to reduce and patient care improve with the installation of a $2.4 million mobile Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).

The mobile MRI arrived at the RGH in mid-June, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is working to prepare it to begin delivering patient care later this month. It is expected to increase MRI capacity in Regina by approximately 5,000 scans over the next two years, providing crucial support to patients in Regina and southern Saskatchewan.

“This mobile MRI reflects the government’s commitment to invest in a more patient-centered approach to healthcare,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “This improvement will increase access to diagnostic imaging in Regina and enhance overall patient experiences and outcomes by expediting diagnosis and the onset of treatment plans, which is particularly crucial in emergency situations.”

While MRI wait times across the province have decreased, demand in Regina including referrals from the southern half of the province, has increased. To address this issue, the SHA contracted with the James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and National Medical Imaging, a JSCN-owned entity, to lease the mobile MRI equipment for its operation at the RGH, where the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

“The SHA is grateful for our partnership with James Smith Cree Nation and National Medical Imaging, who are providing this equipment through a lease agreement,” SHA Vice President of Provincial Clinical and Support Services Bryan Witt said. “Partnerships like this with communities and organizations across Saskatchewan help the SHA maximize the services we provide as close to home as possible for patients. This additional resource will provide greater access in a timely manner for patients from Regina and across southern Saskatchewan.”

“We are pleased with this significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility with the acquisition of this MRI scanner,” James Smith Cree Nation Chief Kirby Constant said. “By providing the flexibility to deliver top-tier mobile MRI services, this initiative underscores our commitment to improving patient care despite the challenges faced by healthcare systems today. We look forward to continuing our dedication to accessible and superior healthcare for Saskatchewan.”

The mobile unit is expected to commence operations by the end of July 2024.