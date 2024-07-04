Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Borderland Co-op presents $130,000 to new playground Borderland Co-op presents $130,000 to new playground By Chris Ashfield - July 4, 2024 Money for new playground - Representatives from Borderland Co-op present a $130,000 cheque for the new Treetop Connection playground that is being built at the Whitewood School. The money was one of 14 projects in Canada to receive funding through Federated Co-op Limited’s Community Spaces grant program. (Chris Ashfield/Grasslands News) Students at Whitewood School gathered on the last day of school to see Borderland Co-op present a cheque for $130,000 to help with the construction of the new “Treetop Connection” […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Broadview celebrates completion of new joint use town office Graduation ceremonies held in local communities The men behind the mayhem well known to police Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023