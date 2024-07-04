Money for new playground - Representatives from Borderland Co-op present a $130,000 cheque for the new Treetop Connection playground that is being built at the Whitewood School. The money was one of 14 projects in Canada to receive funding through Federated Co-op Limited’s Community Spaces grant program. (Chris Ashfield/Grasslands News)

Students at Whitewood School gathered on the last day of school to see Borderland Co-op present a cheque for $130,000 to help with the construction of the new “Treetop Connection” […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleQuad Town Forum – July 5, 2024
Next articleBobby Vargo Memorial Tournament, Donation of $125,000 presented for new pavillion

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR