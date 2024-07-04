It is a unique ‘community event’ because it comes from a family’s heart, both for a dear one that was lost and the hometown that he loved and worked to support.

Perhaps that is why neither the persistent rain and cold temperatures that forced the cancellation of Friday evening’s games or the soggy conditions resulting from that uncooperative weather could dampen spirits at the Bobby Vargo Memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament this past weekend.

“Friday was a disaster for us, and Sunday was a bit cold and windy” says Lynn Vargo. “But Saturday was a really good day. So, given the conditions we experienced, we’re very happy with how things went.”

“We also had sixteen teams taking part in this year’s tournament, which is about average for us” says Glen Vargo. “Granted, we had to redo the schedule a couple of times, but we got it all worked out. And we had a Triple ‘A’ U11 Double-Header between teams from Estevan and Yorkton that happened on Sunday. So, that was a nice addition to the weekend, and a lot of people were there to watch those two games, which was great. Overall, we were just overwhelmed once again by the support that we received.”

As someone who came to Kipling with her husband Larry and their family forty years ago and now proudly call Kipling “home,” Mayor Pat Jackson welcomed both those “who are from somewhere else and have come here for a visit” as well as those who “used to be from here and have come home for a visit” at the Homerun Derby and Calcutta (which serves as the official opening ceremonies for the tournament) that was held Saturday evening.

Jackson also offered congratulations to those who made the tournament a success.

“A special ‘Thank-you’ to Glen, Lynn, their family, and the Bobby Vargo Committee, for all of the work that you do. This has become bigger than anyone ever thought that it would. Thank you for giving back to this community. And thanks also to the volunteers and organizations that work with you, your sponsors and all the people who come out to enjoy and support this event.”

In his speech, Glen thanked everyone at the tournament for “choosing to spend your weekend with us” as well as his wife Lynn, their family and all those involved with the tournament. He noted that, “It’s truly amazing to see all of the generosity that comes forward for Bobby’s tournament”.

Those “heavy hitters” taking part in the Homerun Derby were introduced to the crowd along with the young “Future Starts of the Tournament.” Glen also asked Lorne Sproat, “someone who never turns down a chance to volunteer and help out with junior or senior sports” to throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch.

Representatives from Kingston Midstream presented the Bobby Vargo Memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament with a cheque for $45,000. This donation (made by Kingston Midstream through the Richardson Foundation) is being combined with the $80,000 raised by the tournament over the past two years, for a total of $125,000.

The Bobby Vargo Memorial Tournament and Kingston Midstream then presented a cheque for $125,000 (the total amount raised through the tournament and the donation from Kingston Midstream) to the Town of Kipling. This donation will cover construction costs for the new pavilion at the Ball Diamonds.

Dena Bachorcik (Public Awareness & Investments Coordinator – Kingston Midstream) says that a project like this is exactly the sort of community initiative that Kingston Midstream/The Richardson Foundation is pleased to support.

“Kingston Midstream is committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with the communities where we live and work. We believe in supporting local non-profit organizations, charities and community initiatives with our community investments (which are made possible through the generosity of our parent company – James Richardson & Sons/The Richardson Foundation).

“The Bobby Vargo Memorial Tournament and their commitment to improving their community was a great fit with our eligibility for sponsorship. The fact that all the money raised by this event is given back to the community, and that the new pavilion will not only benefit the tournament but other organizations (like Kipling Minor Ball) that can now more easily host tournaments and other events here in Kipling, was huge for us.”

Bachorcik added that she along with the other representative from Kingston Midstream who took part in the presentation on Saturday (Jeff Lees and Tammy Davies) also derived great personal satisfaction from being involved in supporting a project like this.

“The Bobby Vargo Memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament is put together by such a great group of people, and they do tremendous work for their community! This is the best part of our job. It is great to work for an employer like Kingston Midstream, that is so strongly committed to communities like Kipling, and to helping support the people and organizations that are pivotal to these communities. It really was a privilege for us to be there on Saturday and be a part of making this project happen!”