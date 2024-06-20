Plans to open a before and after school program in Sedley this fall are underway. The program will be run out of the Sedley Gym Hall. The hall is connected to the school and serves as both a gym for the students during the school year, as well as a gathering place for residents during events and private functions.

The program would be open for student drop off at 6:30 a.m. and pick up until 6 p.m. The program would be expected to provide much needed childcare to school-aged children in the town and surrounding areas.

Kelsey Morrison, Board Chair for the Prairie Playhouse Early Learning Center, believes there is a need for before and after school childcare in Sedley and hopes to gain enough interest in the program to kickstart it in the community.

“Right now, we are still in its early development, because we would need about 10 kids registered in order to offer the program.” Morrison says. “We sent out a survey a few months ago to parents in Francis and Sedley and other families on their rural farms and acreages in the area. We did receive a lot of interest.”

The school in Sedley offers kindergarten to grade eight classes. The before and after school program would provide care for grade one to six students attending the school, with 12 years old being the cut-off age. The cost for access to the program has yet to be determined until there is enough interest. Morrison hopes the program would help to ease the burden on traveling families in need of childcare and allow local students to attend Sedley school – an option some families have found difficult to attain.

“In our initial survey that we did back in July of 2023, a concern we heard from many parents was that they were no longer sending their children to Sedley school because there was no childcare available. And that would include before and after school care as well.” Morrison says. “What a lot of parents indicated was that they were already sending their kids to Weyburn or Vibank or Odessa or Regina potentially for childcare. So, in turn, their children would then go to preschool in those locations and then eventually school in those locations just because of the lack of childcare in Sedley.”

Childcare has been a concern for residents in the Sedley area for some time. Currently, there are no licensed daycares in the village. A few day homes and private residences offer care for commuting families.

Plans to build a licensed facility are underway. Prairie Playhouse Early Learning Center purchased land from the Prairie Valley School Division, with possession becoming official in the middle of May. Construction will begin at the end of July or beginning of August with plans to have the building on site in September.

“This will be the very first licensed childcare center on this stretch of highway actually. Between Regina and Stoughton there’s not one licensed childcare center. Ours will be the first,” Morrison says.

The government has allocated 30 licensed childcare spaces for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children. Morrison says they could potentially take on some school-aged children as well, however, the before and after school program would be beneficial for providing care for those age ranges.

The before and after school program and the daycare are two separate entities. While the latter is now a sure thing with plans to open by the next school year, the former is still up in the air.

“If we have ten kids signed up on the waitlist by the end of this month then we would be looking to hire both a coordinator and an employee,” Morrison says. “So we would be looking to hire a coordinator to kind of run the program, plan the program and work with the employee that would then be actually hosting the program before and after school. That would kind of be the next step.”

Anyone interested in more info, or wanting to put their child on the waitlist for the before and after school program can email sedleychildcareboard@gmail.com for more information.