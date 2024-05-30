Advocate Frank Leier’s legacy and 100th birthday celebrated

Nearly one hundred motorcycles roared to a stop in front of A. J. M. Davies Arena last Saturday afternoon. They were participating in the 40th annual Ride for the Breath of Life motorcycle run.

The event serves as a fundraiser that supports research efforts through Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Participants met at Emerald Park on May 25 where Prairie Harley Davidson provided them with a pancake breakfast. Then the group drove east on Highway 1, escorted by RCMP. They turned north at Balgonie to make their way around Echo Lake, through Fort Qu’Appelle and past Katepwa to arrive at Indian Head in time for a bbq lunch.

Many of the riders and volunteers have relatives or friends with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a fatal genetic disease that negatively effects the lungs and digestive system. Lorna McEwen, one of the founders of the local run, attended Saturday’s event along with several other relatives. She and her brother Tim were both diagnosed with CF when they were young. They dreamt of starting the motorcycle run. Although Tim passed away before the first run, the fundraiser became a reality through the efforts of the family and other supporters. The run has continued annually regardless of weather and with participants ranging in age from 2 to 80 years old. The event raised $824,595 since its inauguration, plus approximately $23,000 from this year’s run.

The financial support and advocacy of the group has contributed to life changing medicines such as Trikafta being made available to individuals with CF.

“I am now 64 years old. I have been on Trikafta, one of the gene modifying drugs, since October 28, 2021. My world is very different now,” Lorna McEwen said. “Unfortunately, it is not a cure and one still has to watch and maintain but there is a huge improvement.”

McEwen noted that without the medicine, she would need oxygen or other medical supports and be unable to participate in gatherings like the one on Saturday. She added that continued research is necessary to help others suffering from Cystic Fibrosis.

“Sadly, not everyone can take Trikafta because of their genetic makeup and [that is] all the more reason to raise funds through events like the Ride for the Breath of Life Run,” she explained. “There are more drugs being worked on as we speak and hopefully one day soon, CF will mean Cure Found.”

McEwen’s father Frank Leier of Sedley also joined the group for the lunch at Indian Head on Saturday. Not only did everyone celebrate the impact of the motorcycle run but also Leier’s own legacy. Leier was one of the founding members of the Saskatchewan chapter for CF Canada. May 26 marked his 100th birthday and throughout his life he has done many valuable things to help individuals with CF.

Kelly Grover, President of Cystic Fibrosis Canada, spoke to the crowd at A. J. M. Davies Arena about some of Leier’s work.

“Frank’s pioneering spirit, along with his wife Barbara, laid the groundwork for so many advances made here in Saskatchewan,” Grover said. “With his electrical experience and inventive know-how, he tested every single piece of CF equipment at his home with his kids as guniea pigs. No equipment in Canada was placed in any house unless it was first cleared by Frank and Barbara.”

Grover added that Leier was also instrumental in the establishment of the Saskatchewan CF drug plan and improving access to medications for people with CF. Following her remarks, Grover presented a plaque in his honour that will be hung in CF clinics.