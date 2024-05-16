Plans for the Thunder on the Prairies modified truck and tractor pull in Odessa on July 5 & 6 are well underway, committee member Joe Hoffart said.

For the uninitiated, this is a truck and tractor event where the equipment is heavily modified to pull as many pounds as possible.

“Pretty much, these are all purpose-built tractors and trucks for pulling,” Hoffart said. “We have an association we follow the rules with. More or less, the smallest horse power would be 700-800 all the way up to 6,000 horse power. These are all custom-built frames and chassis. They don’t really look like a tractor.”

Odessa’s event is part of the Prairie Pulling League circuit, which opens the season June 7-8 in Morris, Man., and also has a stop in Yorkton June 21 & 22 (Thunder in the Parkland).

The event, which includes a classic car show, two cabarets and other events in Odessa, has raised money for community projects since its inception around eight years ago. To date, $360,000 has been donated from event proceeds to the new community hall in Odessa. Other communities have received donations as well, recognizing the contributions of neighbouring communities to the success of the Odessa calendar highlight. Proceeds are donated to area projects through the Odessa Community Enhancement Fund.

While there are pulling events and cabarets both nights, July 6 will feature an antique tractor and classic car show. There will also be heavy horse pulls and a children’s pedal pull. Odd Man Out and Wildfire are the bands scheduled to perform at the event cabarets.

For Hoffart, the tractor pull is a labour of love.

“We tractor pull,” Hoffart said. “My family and I came to this community and we challenged the community to do it as a fundraiser. That’s how it started and it kind of blew up. It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year.

To participate in the truck and tractor pulls, call Joe at 306-530-2026. Car show entrants should call Jerome at 306-519-7078, while antique tractor pull entrants should call Dave at 306-537-7313.

Musical fireworks are planned on Saturday at dusk to help cap off the event.