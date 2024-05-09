The Town of Qu’Appelle is moving forward with an urban hen pilot project.

Qu’Appelle town council began considering the project after some residents expressed a desire to maintain chickens on their property for egg-laying purposes. The town’s livestock bylaw, that was passed in 1982, prohibits keeping livestock or poultry in town limits with a few exceptions. For example, a few residences in Qu’Appelle are zoned as agricultural and could maintain chickens; however, poultry is not permitted on properties that are zoned residential.

After gauging broader community interest through a vote in March, municipal leaders decided to engage in a two-year pilot project to further determine the feasibility of permitting chickens on residential properties. Using documents from two other Saskatchewan communities as a guide, administration prepared an Urban Hen Bylaw. Qu’Appelle town council unanimously approved the pilot project bylaw at its regular meeting on April 25.

The new bylaw will regulate the keeping of hens in town from now until April 2026. Three to five hens are permitted per coop, no roosters are allowed and only ten properties can participate in the pilot program. There is a list of fines for keeping a rooster, letting hens run loose outside a coop and other contraventions to the bylaw.

There is an application process for participating in the pilot project, which includes submitting a form to the Town Office and providing plans for the coop. Successful applicants must purchase a license from the town for an annual fee of $25. The bylaw clearly defines acceptable coop and chicken run dimensions and security, as well as coop placement on a property. It also outlines the responsibilities of hen keepers regarding proper care of hens and protection from predators. Applicants are required to engage in an educational element to ensure they are aware of good husbandry practices and neighbours must be notified of an individual’s intent to keep hens. A free Premises Identification (PID) number must also be obtained from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture. This enables officials to notify poultry owners of disease out-breaks.

Applications for the Urban Hen Pilot Project must be submitted to Qu’Appelle Town Office by June 15. Forms will be reviewed by a committee consisting of three councillors and three community representatives.

After the completion of the pilot project, council will review various aspects to determine whether the town should implement a Municipal Urban Hen Program.