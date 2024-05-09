The Town of Kipling hosted its annual Resident’s Supper last Wednesday, May 1. Approximately 100 members of the community came out to enjoy a meal and an opportunity to get together with their neighbours. Following the meal, several speakers provided updates on topics of interest to residents in Kipling.

Chad Serafin with Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) spoke about the progress that has been made on the Bekevar Wind Project. He explained that civil work on the project (which included the construction of 19 km of site access roads, 3 km of municipal road upgrades, temporary intersection upgrades at 14 locations and both the excavation and backfill for 36 foundations) had been completed by Gee Bee Construction (working in partnership with Cowessess First Nation).

Serafin then went on to point out that 15 towers have been erected to date and that the hub and blades have been installed on 6 of these. As well, over 100 km of medium voltage lines have been installed, and Serafin explained that construction of the new substation as well as the remaining 21 wind turbines and an 0perations and maintenance shed would proceed over the coming months with the project expected to be complete by October.

Mayor Pat Jackson then gave her “State of the Town” address and began by discussing some of the projects which had been completed last year.

Mayor Jackson pointed out that the Kipling Arena had begun showing its age in recent years and explained that several repairs and upgrades had been needed to maintain that facility. Last summer, Phase 2 of those upgrades and repairs were completed. She noted that because it was necessary to replace a failing retaining wall, the front entrance to the building had been removed. Jackson added that the new entrance area which had been constructed was accessible to those with mobility issues, and that upgrades inside the building also included a wheelchair accessible washroom.

While the arena repairs and upgrades had cost $554,900, Mayor Jackson went on to note that funding for this project had been received through an Infrastructure Canada Grant ($305,000), a Cornerstone Project Grant ($15,000), a Richardson Foundation Grant ($50,000) as well as grants from Crescent Point and Enbridge. The Town of Kipling had partnered with the RMs of Kingsley and Hazelwood to cover the remainder of the cost.

As well, Jackson observed that the ice plant had required upgrades costing $158,000. These costs were also covered by the Town of Kipling and the two neighboring RMs. While this work was being done, it had been discovered that the roof on the ice plant also required repairs, which had come in at a cost of $48,000.

The isolation valve at the main lift station had been replaced last year, and Mayor Jackson stated that $136,000 in funding through the Canada Community Building Fund had been received for that. Also, she pointed out that a new furnace had been purchased for the Kipling Public Library.

Mayor Jackson went on to discuss some projects which will be taking place in 2024. She explained that the Bobby Vargo Tournament had asked to partner with the Town to construct a shelter at the baseball diamonds. She indicated that plans for the facility were being finalized and that the project was expected to cost approximately $150,000.

A planned expansion of the washroom at the baseball diamonds is also scheduled to take place this season. The estimated cost of this is $67,000.

Kipling’s Red Paperclip is 18 years old, and Jackson observed that the landmark (which still has people visiting and taking photos at the site on a regular basis) requires “a paint job”. However, the estimated cost of this project has not yet been finalized.

Residents were reminded that they would have the opportunity to take debris and refuse to the dump free of charge during Clean Up Kipling, which is set to happen on May 25.

Lastly, Jackson observed that Municipal Elections would be taking place on November 13 and that some of the council members who were currently serving had decided that they will not stand for re-election in the fall.

“This means that there is a need for people to step up and run for Council,” Jackson said. “To help those considering the possibility of running for Council to gain better understanding of the responsibilities and expectations that come with that position, I will be holding a workshop – likely in early September. People are invited to come, listen and ask questions, so that they can make the decision whether or not to run for Council from a position of knowledge.”

Councillor Don Johnson then gave a report on the Kipling and District Age Friendly Committee. He noted that after the committee was formed in 2019, a survey had been done which identified the community’s strengths and weaknesses in eight different focus areas (Outdoor spaces and building, Transportation, Housing, Social Participation, Respect and Social Inclusion, Civic Participation, Communication and Information and Health and support services).

The results of this survey had been the basis for the committee’s Community Action Plan (2021) which outlined 26 initiatives over the eight focus areas and Johnson ob-served that 18 of those had since been addressed.

Johnson then pointed out that the Age Friendly Committee continues to “influence the decision and policy makers in our community to apply an age-friendly lens in their decision-making process”.

He went on to note that the Age Friendly Committee has advocated for initiatives which benefit all residents including improved access at the arena, dedicated parking spots for the handy van downtown, an increased number of benches in the community and the establishment of the Pocket Park on Main Street.

As well, Johnson explained that the Age Friendly Committee was currently working to create a Seniors Services Directory. The Kipling and District Lions Club will be underwriting the cost of this initiative, and 250 of these directories will be made available in the near future.

Johnson concluded by noting that Kipling and District had been officially recognized as an Age Friendly Community by the province in 2023 and had received that same recognition from the Canadian government in 2024, when it was installed as a member of the Pan-Canadian Age Friendly Community Initiative.

He then explained that this national recognition has led to Kipling and District receiving an invitation to join the World Health Organizations Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities, which means that Kipling and District will have a Profile Page on the Age-Friendly World website.

Following these presentations, those attending had the opportunity to ask questions on topics of concern to them during a Question-and-Answer Session. Questions raised focused on issues such as the length of time vehicles may be allowed to park on the street, options for dealing with animals roaming at large in town, and the possibility of reducing the speed limits within Kipling.

The evening concluded with the presentation of Volunteer Recognition Awards to several individuals who have benefited the community through their volunteerism.