McMorris replacement - Retiring MLA Don McMorris (left) congratulates White City-Qu’Appelle Saskatchewan Party candidate Brad Crassweller on being selected to represent the constituency.

Brad Crassweller, a 55-year-old business man who runs a greenhouse and a farm south of Regina, will be the Saskatchewan Party candidate in the new White City-Qu’Appelle Constituency in the […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleEMKE – Glen
Next articleChacachas to hold first election for new nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR