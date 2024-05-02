Popularity of sport has resulted in policy to create a court rental fee

Debates over outdoor court use, user fees and equity among community organizations seems to have the White City town council in a bit of a pickle.

With the increasing popularity of pickleball, the town’s outdoor court use has boomed, and at the April 29 White City Council committee of the whole meeting, a motion for town administration to create a court rental fee policy for full Council consideration was approved.

A report to Council from Parks, Recreation, and Culture Manager Ruchelle Himmelspeck had offered several recommendations, ranging from a $20 per pickleball club member user fee, to no user fees, or a $10,000 contribution (cash or work in kind) from the local pickleball club to do court maintenance. The report offered Councillors an analysis of how other communities are managing court use. Pilot Butte and Balgonie were noted in the report as not charging fees, leaving the facility open for drop-in play. Regina was reported to have a fee and drop-in schedule. Existing White City policy does not include a fee but enables pickleball the use of two dedicated courts from Monday to Thursday. Pickleball users also have the ability to use two tennis courts as well on the condition that the court must be shared with tennis players.

“… If someone was to request to play tennis the pickleball club would stop their game and allow the tennis user to use the tennis court on the east side (of the facility). Furthermore, they agreed to allow individuals (non-club members) in the community to play pickleball on the west courts if they ask,” the reports states.

However, there have been community concerns from the tennis community, who may have the impression they are getting squeezed out or may not know they can also access the tennis court.

Those concerns were brought to the committee’s attention, as were concerns of equity among user groups across all of the town’s recreational facilities.

“I don’t think the town has any business in user fees for any sporting activity, but it is a town facility that is not able to use used by the general public,” committee chair Coun. Andrew Boschman said. “I know you say there is a court open. There’s not. I get calls all the time from people who can’t play tennis. To make this equal footing for everyone, there should be some kind of an agreement that there is a charge to reserve those courts just like there is at any other facility we have.”

Councillor Kris Moen saw the situation as similar to the rink.

“We book the rink for lacrosse, and we pay $50 for that,” Moen said. “For that, we get to use the change room and there’s a two-hour limit for that. There’s things built in so the community can use it as much as they want. Is that something we can look at? We could be practicing at the outdoor rink for free, but if someone comes along and wants to use it, we’d have to move our practice. So, if someone wants to solidify their time, they pay the money to do so. Can we not do something like that?”

Himmelspeck agreed that was a possibility.

Mayor Brian Fergusson, who is a pickleball player, noted a court-rental policy was likely a fair option as it was not sport specific.

“I have been there when there is tennis played at the same time,” Fergusson said. “The tennis players come in, take the pickleball nets down, play tennis, then it’s up to the pickleball players to put their net back up. There’s no signage, and I agree signage is a good idea. I don’t want tennis players thinking they can’t play if pickleball is being played there. The agreement is that pickleball would stand aside. But if there’s a big crowd of people, they may not be as willing to ask.”

The matter will be brought back to Council after administration drafts a new policy for the 2025 season.