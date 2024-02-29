TeleMiracle 48

Last weekend, seven members of the Kipling School Student Leadership Council (SLC) travelled to Regina to join the many other volunteers who helped to make miracles happen for Saskatchewan residents through TeleMiracle 48.

Karla Roppel (Kipling School Administrative Assistant) says that the students enjoyed being part of the action onstage.

“This is the first time that Kipling School SLC students have volunteered for TeleMiracle. They applied to be volunteers a few months ago, in much the same way that people apply to take part as entertainers.

Then on TeleMiracle Sunday, they were given a VIP tour of the production and a look behind the scenes. Then it was go time, and they were put to work on stage helping celebrate totals and cheering on the knock downs when encouragement was needed to ‘RING THOSE PHONES’.

It was an amazing experience for an exceptional cause.”

This year TeleMiracle raised a total of $6,112,717. Since the show began in 1977, more than $165,112,717 has been raised for people in Saskatchewan.