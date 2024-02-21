Date of Birth: June 10, 1963

Date of Death: February 13, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Bernard Tyson announce his passing.

Bernard was predeceased by his parents, Gunson and Sonja Tyson.

He is survived by his loving wife Jamie; children: Riane and Kori (Jameson); grandchildren Haedynn and Brooks; mother-in-law Bernice Miller (Bea); siblings, Lloyd (Darlene), Sylvia (Thomas), Sharon (Howard) and Karen (Jack); along with numerous nephews and nieces who loved him dearly. Bernard is also survived by relatives in Holland and England.

Bernie loved being at family gatherings, camping, gardening, classic cars, music and his best buddy Boomer. Bernie will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date, with an interment in the Indian Head Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation in memoriam may be made to the Regina Humane Society, Box 79, Armour Road, RM of Sherwood, SK. S4K 0A8.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com