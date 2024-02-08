Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News First Youth Council established for City of Melville First Youth Council established for City of Melville By Jacob Miller - February 8, 2024 Youth councillors - The City of Melville’s first Youth Council. Members are, left to right, Deputy Olivia Mikolas, Clerk Abby Schicker, Mayor Marion Ajiboye, and Councillors Delaney Alspach and Dayton Sheffield. The Youth Council acts in an advisory role to City Council and will make recommendations on specific municipal issues. During their five month term, the council will focus on recreation and youth, economic development, and technology. Youth Council to advise City Council on specific issues The City of Melville’s first Youth Council looks to focus on recreation and youth, economic development, and technology in their first […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville Lions Club in need of members, support Former Mils’ goaltender Blaine Lacher dies at 53 Council extends permit for Prairie Co-op bulk fertilizer sale facility Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023