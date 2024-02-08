Youth councillors - The City of Melville’s first Youth Council. Members are, left to right, Deputy Olivia Mikolas, Clerk Abby Schicker, Mayor Marion Ajiboye, and Councillors Delaney Alspach and Dayton Sheffield. The Youth Council acts in an advisory role to City Council and will make recommendations on specific municipal issues. During their five month term, the council will focus on recreation and youth, economic development, and technology.

Youth Council to advise City Council on specific issues The City of Melville’s first Youth Council looks to focus on recreation and youth, economic development, and technology in their first […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.

Previous articleWhitewood-Grenfell Herald-Sun – February 9, 2024
Next articleMelville Advance – February 9, 2024

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR