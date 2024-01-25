Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Walker/Muyres teach young curlers at clinic Walker/Muyres teach young curlers at clinic By Jacob Miller - January 25, 2024 Community Rocks Curling Tour - Professional curlers Kirk Muyres (left) and Laura Walker were at the Melville Curling Club Remax Centre for their Corr Grain Community Rocks Curling Tour. The two worked with 39 young curlers out on the ice to teach them skills on how to be better curlers. The kids learned how to sweep, throw rocks, leave the hack properly, and how to balance. They also got to play some mini games against each other. Youth from Melville and area got to learn how to curl from currently two of the best curlers in Canada.39 young curlers attended the Corr Grain Community Rocks Curling Tour […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Three Melville residents charged Changes coming to city fire bylaw Sask. teachers hold second one day strike Provincial News Province-wide teachers’ strike on January 16 Submitted Article - January 11, 2024 Saskatchewan teachers are announcing the beginning of a five-day countdown leading up to a one-day provincewide strike on Tuesday, January 16. The legal requirement... Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare November 29, 2023 SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023