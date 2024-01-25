Community Rocks Curling Tour - Professional curlers Kirk Muyres (left) and Laura Walker were at the Melville Curling Club Remax Centre for their Corr Grain Community Rocks Curling Tour. The two worked with 39 young curlers out on the ice to teach them skills on how to be better curlers. The kids learned how to sweep, throw rocks, leave the hack properly, and how to balance. They also got to play some mini games against each other.

Youth from Melville and area got to learn how to curl from currently two of the best curlers in Canada.39 young curlers attended the Corr Grain Community Rocks Curling Tour […]

