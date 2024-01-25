Union solidarity - CUPE 4784 President Karla Sastaunik spoke to Good Spirit Teachers Association and Christ the Teacher Association teachers at the STF Rally in Melville on Jan. 22, 2024. Sastaunik spoke about the importance of solidarity and that she stands with them to get the government back to the bargaining table.

Teachers across the province held a second one-day strike on Jan. 22, 2024, as the government bargaining committee has not been given a new mandate to negotiate with teachers on […]

