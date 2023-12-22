Home Fort Times Fort Times News Affordability top issue for 2023 says opposition leader Beck Affordability top issue for 2023 says opposition leader Beck By Jacob Miller - December 22, 2023 Carla Beck The Saskatchewan NDP have had a busy year and are gearing up for the 2024 election.Grasslands News spoke to Official Opposition and Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck about the past […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Council passes rate bylaw and others during meeting Melville Regional Park asks for assistance from city Melville community foundation makes $300 donation to food bank Provincial News Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare Chris Ashfield - November 29, 2023 In November 2023, Coronach RCMP received a report of a historic sexual assault. The investigation determined an adult male sexually assaulted three male youths under... SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023