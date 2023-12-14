Holiday cheer was evident throughout the Town of Indian Head last weekend when the community participated in the annual Light the Lights Festival.

On Friday evening, the Calling Lakes Choir set the mood with a Christmas concert at the Grand Theatre. Holiday fun continued at the theatre on Saturday afternoon with an ornament making session and free showing of The Grinch. All ages enjoyed painting ornaments and then hung them on a tree in the theatre lobby so the new decorations could dry while the artists watched the classic movie.

Christmas activities were hosted at other venues as well, including the library where Erin Lamb led a holiday sing-along on Saturday morning and Santa stopped by for a photo op with children. Lamb, on the guitar, was assisted by her children Joni and Matthew, as well as her dad Bruce Niell, who played various percussion instruments. Families wearing Santa hats and holiday sweaters joined in familiar tunes like “12 Days of Christmas,” “Rudolph,” and “Frosty the Snowman.” The snowman theme was carried over to story time when Lamb shared a delightful picture book called, Sneezy the Snowman.

This year the festival also included the Light the Lights Trade Show that was organized by Indian Head School of Dance at the Memorial Hall. Young dancers from the studio even treated shoppers to a performance of several ballet, tap, jazz, and hip-hop routines after lunch on Saturday.

Celebrations continued into the evening, with free hot cocoa distributed at the RM of Indian Head office and free popcorn available from the theatre. Members of the RCMP also handed out gifts to children who stopped by the detachment on Grand Avenue. These treats kept spectators warm while they watched the Santa Parade proceed through town.

The festival concluded with a self-guided Twinkle Tour, giving residents an opportunity to vote for their favourite Christmas displays. After community voting closes on Saturday, Dec. 16, the town will announce winners from five categories, including Classic Holiday decorations, The Griswold Award, Outdoor Christmas Tree, Stocking Stuffer Display, and Best Business Display. Each winner will receive a $100 local shopping spree.