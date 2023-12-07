Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Melville releases 2023 parks and rec update Melville releases 2023 parks and rec update By Jacob Miller - December 7, 2023 The City of Melville has released a Parks and Recreation update for 2022-2023.The report was presented to Melville City Council during the Workshop Meeting on Dec. 4.Director of Community Services […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Melville RCMP detachment loses vacant position Cart collection day changing in 2024 Busy weekend ahead in city Provincial News Charges laid following sexual assault investigation at home-based daycare Chris Ashfield - November 29, 2023 In November 2023, Coronach RCMP received a report of a historic sexual assault. The investigation determined an adult male sexually assaulted three male youths under... SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin September 20, 2023 RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023