Pharmacist, EMO, RCMP, EMS and SHA give presentations

When the Indian Head Housing Authority was directed to prepare an informational session about safety for its residents, the board recognized the value this could have for the broader community. As a result, they partnered with the Indian Head Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) to present a Safety Showcase on November 17. Community members were notified, and several individuals were invited to speak on a range of topics relating to safety and wellness. Approximately forty people attended the event and, although much of the discussion centred on issues of concern to seniors, there were relevant elements for all participants.

Pharmacist Nathan Longeau provided a brief description of the Beers Criteria for medication. He explained that these medicines can pose higher risk of side effects or negative drug interaction for individuals over age 65. He explained that as people age, their body’s ability to absorb certain medicines also changes. Differences in metabolism and diet can also have an impact.

Longeau noted that there are 100 medications or medication classes on the Beers Criteria list but a few of the more familiar categories are dimenhydrinate (Gravol) and muscle relaxers. Drowsiness or unsteadiness are a common side effect of medications on the Beers Criteria list, which can increase the risk of falls and fractures. He recommended that individuals take note of what they are being prescribed and discuss potential risks or interactions with their doctor and pharmacist. If they are prescribed multiple medications with Beers Criteria or if the risks are too high, individuals should ask whether there is an alternative medication option.

“They still provide benefit and can still be useful for a lot of things, but in a certain population, especially elderly, that benefit can be outweighed by the risks that they cause, so we have to weigh that balance,” Longeau explained. “For some people, that benefit is more than the risk, and for some people that risk is more than the benefit, so it’s about finding the right balance. We have to look at the whole person and not just one individual thing.”

Following the pharmacist’s discussion, Megan McEwan, Indian Head’s EMO Coordinator, explained the purpose and role of the town’s Emergency Measures Organization. She emphasized planning and communication as the main tasks of the EMO. The committee seeks to predict potential emergency scenarios and create plans for suitable responses. For example, the town’s proximity to a major highway and rail route led the EMO to develop plans for providing assistance following a major accident. The EMO is also prepared to support community members in the instance of a severe weather event.

McEwen offered suggestions for how community members can make similar preparations for emergencies in their own homes. “Much the same as we do on the Emergency Measures Organization, try to predict those scenarios that you might find yourself in and create a response plan to those scenarios,” she said.

She recommended developing a plan to notify family members of an emergency situation. She advised them to maintain a 72-hour emergency kit and stated that resources to assist with this were available from organizations such as the Red Cross and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

As the session continued, a member of the Indian Head RCMP detachment took a few moments to caution the public about phone and internet scams. He advised them to access reliable, local businesses for technical support, if needed, and assured them that the idiom is generally accurate: “If something is too good to be true, then it probably is.” He added that it is important to contact the RCMP if money or goods are ever lost through fraud, or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre if a scam is encountered but nothing has been lost.

Leona Stewart informed the group about the resources available through the home care program. Services include personal care assistance, medication management, day programs at local care homes, meals on wheels and similar aid. A doctor’s referral is not required; individuals or their family members can contact the home care office directly at 306-695-4018.

Ron and Harrison from the Indian Head EMS encouraged everyone to maintain clear pathways inside and outside their home. This would decrease individuals’ risk of falling as well as provide access if emergency care were required. The paramedics also recommended using a “Capsule of Life,” available from EMS or other health services provider. They explained that this small but important resource can be crucial for EMS when an individual is unable to communicate. The “capsule” is a small jar containing the individual’s name, list of medications or health conditions, resuscitation wishes and similar details. This container is placed inside the refrigerator door; a magnet attached to the fridge door exterior will notify an emergency service provider that the “capsule” is inside.

The program concluded with a presentation by Fred Lowenberger, SHA Health Promotions Co-ordinator. He shared statistics regarding fall risk, particularly relating to seniors. He followed this with prevention strategies and suggestions for maintaining a healthy lifestyle that could reduce injury from falls. He proposed regular participation in programs such as “Forever…in motion” or walking clubs, noting this can increase muscle strength to arrest falling.

The session held at Memorial Hall was well received and organizers suggested similar workshops may take place in the future.