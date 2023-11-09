Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Rollovers and collision see two fatalities Rollovers and collision see two fatalities By Chris Ashfield - November 9, 2023 No series injuries - A man escaped serious injuries when the truck he was driving rolled on Highway 9 south of Whitewood. Two other separate collisions and rollovers in southeast Saskatchewan last week resulted in the death of two people, both of which were in their twenties. Bus accident near Wolseley shuts down Highway #1 Icy roads are being blamed for a single vehicle rollover south of Whitewood earlier this week that sent one person to hospital […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Legions launch annual poppy sale campaign RCMP detachments combining resources Borderland Co-op to build new food store Provincial News SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin RCMP - September 20, 2023 SaskTel is reporting a service outage that will affect portions of the Broadview and Moosomin detachment areas from midnight to 6 a.m. on September... RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Survey distributed for new recreation park in Whitewood July 12, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023