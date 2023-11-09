No series injuries - A man escaped serious injuries when the truck he was driving rolled on Highway 9 south of Whitewood. Two other separate collisions and rollovers in southeast Saskatchewan last week resulted in the death of two people, both of which were in their twenties.

Bus accident near Wolseley shuts down Highway #1 Icy roads are being blamed for a single vehicle rollover south of Whitewood earlier this week that sent one person to hospital […]

