Home Fort Times ‘All Folk’d Up’ trying to drum up support ‘All Folk’d Up’ trying to drum up support By Grasslands News Group - October 26, 2023 All Folk’d Up - Despite a good sized crowd on Saturday at the 2023 All Folk’d Up Festival, the event lost over $30,000. Organizers are hoping some changes this year will help return the event to a profit, including moving the event from July to June. Festival organizers are hoping to drum up support for All Folk’d Up after last year’s event turned a five-figure financial loss.At the AFU board’s annual general meeting Oct. 19 in […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McCall Field project needs $80,000 still Two candidates on ballot of Edenwold reeve Town councillor charged for influence peddling Provincial News SaskTel outage to affect RCMP detachments in Broadview and Moosomin RCMP - September 20, 2023 SaskTel is reporting a service outage that will affect portions of the Broadview and Moosomin detachment areas from midnight to 6 a.m. on September... RCMP investigating double death in Broadview August 17, 2023 Moosomin woman killed in collision on Highway 1 July 14, 2023 Arrest made and charges laid following firearm investigation at Wynyard bar July 14, 2023 Survey distributed for new recreation park in Whitewood July 12, 2023 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023