Elmer Erwin Puffalt was born on Sept. 21, 1928 to Rudolph and Mina (Hauk) Puffalt. He was born and raised on the farm north of Oakshela, where he lived all his life, until he sold the property. He then moved to Grenfell, and finally made his last move to Lakeside Home in Wolseley.

He enjoyed fellowship at church, farming, gardening, wine making, and owned and operated a roofing business. He was quite musically inclined. He played the violin and harmonica.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rudolph and Mina (Hauk) Puffalt; an infant sister; and a brother Arnold. He leaves to remember him several first cousins and their spouses, and a larger extended family.

Funeral service was held in Tubman Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. the officiants were Pastor Lone Bonk and Pastor Trevor Cherry. Interment followed in Oakshela cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com