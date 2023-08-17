Kennedy Memory Garden

Last Saturday, a large crowd was in attendance as the Kennedy Memory Garden hosted its annual concert. As Alan Daku (Memory Garden Committee) observes, “There were around 100 people who attended the concert this year. That’s very likely the largest crowd that we’ve had attend since I became involved in the Memory Garden Committee.

“Most of them were people who come to enjoy an afternoon of music in the Memory Garden every year. But there were also a number of new faces in the crowd this year, including some who had come from other nearby communities such as Kipling, Wawota and Whitewood, and one gentleman who was in the area from Fleming.”

Four young performers took to the stage. Luke Ramsey (11) played a number of different pieces on his fiddle, while Shaya Istace (14) and Rein Morson (14) from Langbank both gave impressive vocal performances.

“As we’re especially pleased to offer these three young people the opportunity to enjoy some exposure and experience at our concert” notes Daku. “If they continue with their dream, they will undoubtedly become very well-known performers.”

Along with having the chance to relax and enjoy the music, those in attendance at the concert also were able to enjoy coffee and pie served up by volunteers from the community.