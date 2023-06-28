It’s with heavy hearts and a new angel by our side we announce the sudden passing of John (Bud) Cameron.

Bud was born on May 26, 1932 on the Cameron Homestead (NE 28, 11-3-2) near Kennedy, Sask. He lived an amazing 91 years.

He is reunited with the love of his life, Rosemarie, and granddaughter Victoria.

He leaves behind a legacy, as well as many loved ones: his sons, Randy (Patti) and Elgin (Pascale); grandchildren, Christopher (Camilla), Crystal (Joe), Jonathon, Erik and Marika; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Justin, Hillevi and Arvid; and siblings, Ethel, Kate and Donald; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bud grew up on the family farm. He was known from a young age to always be willing and eager to help others whenever he could. He spent many hours planting gardens, working the fields and anything else he could to help the family.

He met Rosemarie behind the chicken coop on the LaRonge farm. She threw a glass of water in his face, and it was instant love. They were married on Oct. 21, 1954. They welcomed their first son Randy in 1958, followed by Elgin in 1960.

Bud was a businessman early in life. At the young age of 19 he purchased the local blacksmith shop in Kennedy without having any experience. He learned all that he could from Bill Edwards. Bud was known for sharpening shears and plows and welding in the forge. He was the first person arc welding in Kennedy. Later on, he grew this business into a garage and gas station.

In 1970 when times got a bit tough, with $13 between them, Bud and Marie loaded up the family into their 1958 Buick Limited, with a loaded boat trailer and took off west with word of work being available. The Cameron’s arrived in Fernie on March 23, 1970.

Bud worked in many places: Telkwa, Northern BC working the sawmill; Pacific BC, in the roundhouse for the railways, watered/fired and steamed the locomotives; Warner construction in Kennedy; cat skinning, Fernie Ford Garage, East Kootenay Steel and the CNI sawmill.

It was November 1978 when they bought the Mohawk Gas Station. Bud spent many hours working in the garage with Randy and Elgin, and pumping gas with Rosemarie, and later on Christopher and Crystal.

In 1993 he and Randy jumped into the concrete business together. This was the root of Cameron Enterprises as we know it today. From welding to mechanics, concrete to creating, there wasn’t much Bud couldn’t figure out. He was famous for using any scraps he could find and turned them into something useful. “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”

If you ever had something you didn’t know how to fix or make run, you just had to come and ask Bud to have a look. He would always find the time to see if he could help you and often expected nothing in return.

Bud was a wealth of knowledge. If you were willing to listen, he would share ideas and stories for hours. He always had time for a coffee and a BS session.

He always said “Find something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life” … Rest easy Dad, Gramps… You have earned a “day off”…

Memories and condolences can be shared at: www.cherishedmemoriesfs.com

Arrangements entrusted to Cherished Memories Funeral Services Ltd., Fernie, B.C.