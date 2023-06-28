It is with deep sadness, we relinquish our loved one to the spirit world. Sharon Joyce Bear (paskostikwanewkihew iskwew – Bald Eagle Woman), aged 73, of the Chacachas First Nation, after a courageous battle, passed peacefully on Monday morning, June 19, 2023, at the Regina Pasqua Hospital.

Sharon is predeceased by her husband, Tony Norbeck; her parents, Margaret Rose Bear (nee Assiniboine), Marlowe Kanowasquhum; her brother, Mervin Bear; a sister in infancy; and her sisters, Pearl Jack, Eileen Farkas and Linda Gatrell. Left to cherish her memory are: her children, Charlie Bear (Nicole), Colleen Bear (Dale), Dawn Villeneuve (Derek) and Courage Norbeck Bear (Carol); her many grandchildren, who were her heart, N’tannis (Levi), Shasta (Ryan), Shayanne (Trey), Shallen, Trinity, Christian (Sylvia), Morgan (Dino), Saige (Cam), Tony, Dalton, Coen, Cruz and Cadri; Kokum was blessed to have great-grandchildren Hayden Lane, Brielle, Kabrey, Peyton, Miia, Piper, Haisley, Weston, Miles, Austyn, Miss Daisy, Lalayna, Drayson and Baby Jade; also her sisters, Bernice Taypotat (Louis), Marlene Stevenson (Clark), Gail Bear (Nyle), Winston Bear (Anne), Cheryl Thomas (Ken) and Alice Paton; special friends/sisters Terry Pelletier, Shelly Lavallee, Myra Delorme, Faith Bob, Wayne Leposa, Debbie Wilde, Florence Watson, Ruth Henry, Beatrice George, Dexter Asapace and Isabelle Lear.

Sharon had special family/friends from the Whitebear nation, where she worked tirelessly for many years as a nurse. She had many nieces and nephews and traditionally-adopted family from all parts of Saskatchewan and abroad.

A traditional wake was held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Chief Denton George Memorial Hall, Ochapowace First Nation. The funeral service was held Thursday, June 22, 2023, with burial taking place in the Forrest Farm Anglican Cemetery, located on the Chacachas Nation.

The Bear family would like to thank the Regina General MICU staff and the Pasqua Hospital ICU staff. Their heart-felt appreciation goes out to those who participated in the service, but especially to all who came out to share in celebrating the life and love of their beloved Sharon – your thoughts, prayers and kind words will be cherished forever.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Whitewood and Melville.