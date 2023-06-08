‘All Roads Lead Home’ at 2023 MMPR

It is difficult to grow up in Kennedy, SK without having some memories that involve the Moose Mountain Pro Rodeo (MMPR).

This year, unique memories will be made, as four musicians who call Kennedy their Hometown (Eli Barsi, Heidi Munro, Blake Berglund & Lane Easton) come together on July 21st to take part in the All Roads Lead Home concert that will mark the beginning of the MMPR 90th Anniversary Celebration.

Singer-songwriter and recording artist Eli Barsi says that the possibility of bringing these four artists together on one stage is something she has long considered and felt that such a concert would fit well with the upcoming MMPR 90th Anniversary Celebration.

“I went to school with Heidi and Lane, and we formed a little trio in the early 80’s performing at talent shows, graduations, and numerous other events. We had a blast and I think we blended to create an incredible sound. It was a very natural thing. We had no formal training or outside guidance. We just knew how to make good music together.

“I’ve invited Blake Berglund to be part of some of my Christmas Shows. We’ve also both taken part in a few Songwriters Shows. So, Blake and I have shared the stage a number of times.

“The idea of bringing the four of us together for a concert has been in the back of my mind for a long time. Friends and people from the area have also suggested something like this from time to time.

“When I heard that the MMPR would be having its 90th celebration this year, I thought that a concert like this would be a great fit. Happily, the Rodeo Association shared that vision and preparations for the All Roads Lead Home concert began.”

Barsi says that Kennedy’s rodeo was an event she and her family looked forward to.

“Rodeo weekend was always very exciting when I was growing up. I loved everything about it, seeing friends in the summer, watching the rodeo, enjoying the extras like cotton candy, snow cones and sometimes a few rides.

“Both of my parents volunteered for the rodeo many years. My Dad loved taking his old 1952 truck in the parade and then took on the job of parking cars at the rodeo for many years. Mom always helped in the food booths for 4-H or the church. The rodeo was something that we all looked forward to.

As well, Barsi notes that being raised in a community which hosts that rodeo each year also had a profound impact on her career.

“Growing up in Kennedy allowed me to develop basic skills I’d need in my music career. By the time I was 12 years old, people had discovered that I could sing and play guitar. I started getting requests to sing at weddings, funerals and community events.

“That meant I had to learn specific music on the guitar, memorize, PRACTICE and then perform those songs at the event. That process taught me discipline, communication skills and how to hone my craft and was essential in my early music development.”

While Heidi Munro admits that she did not actively participate in the rodeo when she was growing up, she says that it was part of a culture and way of life in Kennedy that she has grown to appreciate over the years.

“I think my favourite rodeo memory has to be sneaking in to see the show when I was a kid! I loved watching the rodeo. I just didn’t take part in it.

“But the rodeo was part of the culture in Kennedy that also included things like the Agriculture Fair. I can remember mom baking pies and sewing for the 4-H Club and entering our stuff in the Fair. So, even though we weren’t too involved in the rodeo, we were part of the culture and community that surrounded it.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found that the things about growing up in that community that I didn’t appreciate at the time, are the things that I really miss now.

“There was a great sense of community that drew us together. At times, that meant that you felt like everyone in town knew your business. But it also meant that people looked out for each other. And when there was real trouble, people didn’t hesitate to help. I’m really grateful to have grown up in Kennedy.”

Munro says that the love of making music which she and the other performers share has created bonds and friendships that she looks forward to celebrating at the All Roads Lead Home concert.

“Making music with Eli and Lane was a big part of my growing up. And Lane and I were with bands and on the road together for years. You grow and move on, but it’s amazing how those experiences stay with you.

“I’ve worked professionally in the music industry for decades and gone in several different directions with my music. I’ve played with various bands. I’ve produced and performed in a show about Amy Winehouse that’s doing very well. Scott (Patrick) and I have recorded albums together and done a variety of different shows.

“But the thought of coming home to share a stage with my high school friends means the world to me. We made magic!”

Although Lane Easton says that he had no interest in joining his friends in the rodeo arena when he was growing up, he did become involved in the Rodeo Dance (an experience that he says could at times prove quite exciting as well).

“Some of the guys that I grew up with (Jim & Donnie Lawrence, Murray & Perry Gurski) were into competing in the rodeo. But I was more into the cultural side of it.

“My best memories are of playing at the Rodeo Dance. I started doing that when I was 15. The dances were held at the old Kennedy Legion Hall and there was definitely a ‘wild west’ feel to them. We were asked to play straight through from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. because if we took a break, that would be when a fight would start!

“I played the Rodeo Dances through high school until I was 18. Then a few years later, I came back and played the dances again as part of the Flatland Boogie Band.”

Despite feeling led to take up farming rather than continue to pursue a career as a professional musician, Easton says that he is pleased to join the other performers at the All Roads Lead Home concert.

“Eli, Heidi and I performed together quite a bit through high school. After that, Heidi and I were on the road together with bands for seven years.

“Eventually, the call of the farm became louder than the call of the road for me. These days, I’ll sit down to play guitar and sing with old friends when they come home. If I’m on stage, it’s because I’m involved in a play with Cornerstone Theatre.”

“But making music on stage or being on the road with someone is a bit like being together in a battle. You form a bond that doesn’t really go away. It will be an honour to share the stage again with those old friends and fine musicians.

Easton also hopes that the event will honour those who remain committed to the rural way of life.

“It’s good to be part of something that celebrates the tough ‘get ‘er done’ attitude that’s part of rodeo culture and rural culture in general. So many people today have no real understanding of that culture. The concert will be a way for them to connect with that culture a bit.

“And in my opinion, the people who choose to stay in communities like this – find ways to get back up whenever something knocks them down – and volunteer their time and effort to make events like MMPR happen, are the same kind of people that built this community and got the four of us off to a good start. So, it will be privilege to get on stage and perform for them.”

Blake Berglund’s connection to Kennedy’s rodeo goes back to its beginning. His grandfather, Louie Berglund, was a founding member and the first president of the Moose Mountain Rodeo Association.

“The rodeo is a part of my family’s legacy and has shaped who I am today” says Berglund.

“I’ve been embedded in rodeo culture for as long as I remember. We anticipated ‘Kennedy Rodeo’ every year. I used to dream about being a competitor. But the closest I ever got was ‘mutton bustin’. You can hear those desires in my writing… which is a considerably safer endeavour,” he adds with a laugh.

Blake credits his upbringing and the responsibilities on the family farm for laying the groundwork for his music.

“We were encouraged to throw ourselves into our areas of interest whether it was piano lessons, hockey, 4-H, or ranch rodeo,” he says about himself and his three siblings, “but, only after chores and schoolwork. Once I was able to prioritize songwriter over all else, I was liberated.”

After graduating, Blake attended the University of Saskatchewan. But he was quick to pursue his calling as a songwriter.

“I haven’t chosen the most conventional of career paths, but this is definitely the most fulfilling. Being a songwriter has strengthened my other life roles as a father and a husband. It’s a balance that I’m lucky to create alongside a partner with a shared vision.”

Berglund says that it was “an easy ‘yes’” when he was invited to take part in the All Roads Lead Home concert and adds that for him, the concert will be both “an honour and full-circle moment”.

“I’m honoured to be part of that small but mighty family of performers who call Kennedy ‘home’. And, if farm work prepared me with discipline, it was Eli’s example that gave me the belief that I could find success as a songwriter. I have to recognize her as a major influence.

“My hope is that there will be one kid in the stands on the evening of July 21 that will watch what we are doing and have a small spark ignited within themself. When nurtured it will become what the four of us have hinged our lives on. That will make our performance that evening and the work we’ve done throughout our careers well worth it.”

The All Roads Lead Home concert at this year’s MMPR 90th Anniversary Celebration will spotlight some of the ways in which our collective memory of this enduring event has shaped the character of community that Berglund says will always be “home”.

“Whether I was living in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto or Nashville; when asked where I’m from, my answer has only ever been that I’m from Kennedy – the home of the Moose Mountain Pro Rodeo!”