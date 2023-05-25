15U Girls’ Volleyball Nationals

Last weekend, the Wheatland Attack 15U Girls’ Volleyball Team brought home some impressive ‘bling’ from the Volleyball Canada Nationals 15U Girls’ Nationals held in Regina after winning Gold in their Tier at the competition.

The team includes players from both Kipling and Montmartre and is coached by Garth Shoemaker (Kipling) and Scott Dusyk (Montmartre)with help from Cory Chittenden (also from Montmartre).

Shoemaker notes that both the Wheatland Attack U15 Girls’ Team along with some players from U14 Girls Team were able to take part in Nationals.

“Our U15 and U14ggirls’ teams have worked very hard over the past two years and they’ve both become very strong teams. Scott Dusyk is an amazing technical coach who has helped both teams develop some outstanding basic technical skills.

“Even though both teams played well this year, our U14 Girls’ Team was weighted out and were not able to take part in the U14 Nationals held in Winnipeg. However, our U15 Girls’ Teams did get into the Nationals in Regina. So, we pulled five players from the U14 team up to supplement our U15 team. That meant that 12 of our players had the chance to experience being in a National Competition.”

Although this was the first time that they had been part of a national competition, Shoemaker says that the players were not fazed by the experience and played exceptionally well.

“We’re extremely proud of the way that our girls played. Their strong basic skills stood out, and you could see how much their hitting has improved. Every game was very close, but they consistently put it together at the right time. They faced the team from Drumheller, Alberta in the final game and came out on top to win the gold medal in their tier.

“They also did an amazing job of staying steady and remaining focused on their game. There were 160 teams from across Canada at Nationals this year. It could have been a stressful environment for our players since this was our first time at Nationals. But our team stayed strong. They just went out and played the best volleyball that they had all year… and had fun doing it!”