Susie Hilton and her little dog Maggie are eager to meet the customers who visit Grace & Thyme antique shop at its new location. Last fall, Hilton began moving all the stock from her previous location in Regina to 514 Grand Avenue in Indian Head, and the new shop opened its doors on May 4. Business was steady throughout the day with customers stopping by to explore the new store. Patrons included local residents as well as visitors from Regina and Melville who were acquainted with Hilton’s previous venue in the city.

“This is prime picking season; this is when people are starting to clean and downsize,” Hilton noted.

The shop is delightfully arranged with alcoves featuring related items. Customers can browse an array of pottery and fine china, lamps and chandeliers, linens and clocks. Antique cupboards and hutches are used to showcase dishes, books, cameras, and trinkets in the place of industrial shelving. Her slogan “Vintage, chic, and unique” accurately describes the items on display. An open area at the rear of the shop is arranged with tables and chairs that can used for art classes or small private functions.

Hilton is happy in her new location and enthusiastic about the opportunities available, particularly through partnership with The Sinking Canoe Antiques on Boyle Street.

“We’re really excited to be here and collaborating with The Sinking Canoe; we’ve synchronized our hours and opening dates,” she stated. “We really are working to make Indian Head a destination for antiques. We think there’s lots to see and do in Indian Head, we’ve just got to get the word out.”

Both antique stores are open Thursday to Sunday, from May through October. The Sinking Canoe is open daily 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Grace & Thyme follows the same schedule except that its hours are 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

In addition to following the same operating hours, owners of the two antique shops intend to coordinate their marketing strategies, outdoor events, and classes. They are also working together to bring tour groups to the community, with one already scheduled to visit next month.