Bekevar Wind Project to start soon

Do you have a house, apartment or room that you want to rent out?

The Town of Kipling would like to hear from you.

Town of Kipling CAO Gail Dakue says that as we move into spring, demand for housing in the community will likely increase.

“As the weather improves, work will begin on the Bekevar Wind Project as well as on other projects in the area. The companies doing this work are certainly hoping to hire people already living in the area for these construction jobs. But a number of workers will undoubtedly be coming into the area as well. So, it seems likely that there may be an increased demand for housing in Kipling.”

In response to this, Dakue says that the Town is currently compiling a list of properties that are available for rent in the community. She adds that the goal is to provide both the Town as well as those moving into the area with current information about what housing is available.

“Our sense is that the rental housing market in Kipling is relatively tight right now.

“However, the Town is receiving requests for information about rental properties that might be available in Kipling.

“Therefore, the Mayor felt it would be a good idea to compile a list of properties that are being offered for rent in the community and post it on the Town’s website. That will give us a better picture of what is available and allow us to provide and update that information for people that are looking for housing.”

Dakue says that the Town would like to encourage anyone with rental property to contact the Town Office and have their property added to the list.

“Along with the units which may be open in the Gardenside Apartments (on 8th Avenue) the Town would like to list private rental properties which are available.

“We are asking people who have a house, apartment or room for rent (inside Kipling or in the surrounding rural area) to call the Town Office at 306-736-2515 to have their propert added to the list.”