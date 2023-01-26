Last Wednesday was a heartbreaking day for a family from Indian Head who lost their house in a fire.

Randy Chambers and his wife Kelsey lived with their children, Riley and Kenzie, on an acreage north of Indian Head. They had just moved into the renovated house last year.

On Wednesday, Jan.18, Kelsey went to work at the Qu’Appelle Daycare while Riley and Kenzie went to school in Indian Head. Randy had gone outside to plow snow but when he looked back noticed a glow in the window of their house and quickly went to see what was wrong.

The Indian Head Fire Department was dispatched at 11:25 a.m. but the kitchen was fully engulfed when they arrived at the house. There were no other buildings nearby and the weather did not cause any complications but the fire quickly spread to the rest of the house. Qu’Appelle Fire Department was called to provide assistance and firefighters remained at the property until 7:30 p.m. but unfortunately the extent of damage was severe.

“There is literally no part of the house that will be salvageable,” Indian Head’s Deputy Fire Chief Garth Inouye told Grasslands News. “When they left here that night, they had the clothes on their backs and that was it. It’s really, really sad.”

An investigation is being conducted but the cause of fire was still undetermined at press time.

Shortly after the tragic incident, family member Shauna-lee Matthews started a GoFundMe page for the Chambers. The online fundraiser was shared across social media and the community quickly rallied around the family. Within 24 hours, “The Chambers House Fire” GoFundMe page had reached more than double its initial goal of $10,000. Additional donations were collected at the rink last Saturday during Minor Hockey Day events since Riley plays with Indian Head’s U18 hockey team and Randy is an assistant coach for his son’s team.

“Thank you so much everyone for your donations and support,” Matthews wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Can’t even express what an amazing community we live in.”