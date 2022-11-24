The Saskatchewan Government has announced more than $40 million in joint funding for nine infrastructure projects across the province. The Grand Theatre in Indian Head is one of the grant recipients.

The theatre received funding approval to complete several renovation items under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

The theatre board is working with Hindle Architects on various components of the project including redesigning the theatre lobby and reconstructing the lobby floor with a revised slope. Other aspects of the project will make the theatre more accessible to patrons.

“The major change will be the main floor, including new washrooms, concession, and designated bar area,” explained Tara-Leigh Heslip, board chair for the theatre. “The leveling of the lobby floor along with the addition of universal and gender-neutral washrooms will be a huge benefit!”

The proposed project also includes installation of a new boiler system, a new design for the main entrance, and the addition of exits on the north side of the theatre. The latter will increase safety and ensure the building meets current standards.

The project is expected to cost more than $1.3 million. Through the cost-sharing ICIP, the federal government will contribute $548,156 and the provincial government will provide $456,751. The theatre will be responsible for the remaining $365,483. Some funds have already been set aside for the renovations but the theatre board will be working on a fundraising plan over the next few weeks to meet the remaining need.

Construction is scheduled to start in the spring of 2024, which will allow time to finalize the design and complete fundraising efforts for the project.