Memorial Hall in Indian Head resembled a bustling marketplace last Saturday, Oct. 15 as people browsed tables set up for the Harvest Hoedown.

The sale is held annually in October and seeks to showcase local small businesses and crafters. Proceeds from table rentals and a raffle support community organizations and projects.

Nearly 40 vendors participated in this year’s event. From homemade candies and soaps, to pottery and knitted hats, there was a wide array of interesting items on display. Local painters like Jani Francis and Lani Gellner showcased their work, alongside jewelers and seamstresses.

Bonnie Barnes from Heritage Pens demonstrated how a small block of caragana wood can be chiseled and smoothed into a beautiful pen. Another vendor encouraged shoppers to feel how lightweight his uniquely carved cribbage boards were.

“I love crib,” he said. “I couldn’t find a fancy enough board so I made my own.”

Not only did artisans display their creations, community organizations also participated in the Harvest Hoedown. The library held a used book sale; the museum raffled a book and memorabilia signed by Rockets’ pitcher Nat Bates. Elementary school students sold handmade Christmas cards and the Royal Purple Elks offered a soup and sandwich lunch for sale.