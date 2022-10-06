Home Kipling Clipper Kipling Clipper PDF Edition Kipling Clipper – October 7, 2022 Kipling Clipper – October 7, 2022 By Grasslands News Group - October 6, 2022 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kipling Clipper – September 30, 2022 Kipling Clipper – September 23, 2022 Kipling Clipper – September 9, 2022 Provincial News James Smith Cree Nation man is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire Submitted Article - October 5, 2022 James Smith Cree Nation’s Rollins Head is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after bringing home one of the MAXMILLIONS prizes awarded for the Sept. 23 LOTTO... Two arrested after stolen semi catches fire October 4, 2022 Site selected for Regina General Hospital parkade October 3, 2022 Full RCMP statement on arrest and death of Myles Sanderson September 8, 2022 Sanderson arrested, ending manhunt September 7, 2022 Special Sections Fall Ag Edition 2022 September 15, 2022